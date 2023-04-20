Orcutt residents pushing back against potential Santa Maria annexation of land planned for new development

ORCUTT, Calif. -- An organized effort is underway in Orcutt to oppose potential annexation of land by the City of Santa Maria that would be used for new commercial and retail development.

The site is called Richards Ranch and is located on 43.75 acres on four parcels of land along Highway 135, Union Valley Parkway and Orcutt Road.

The property is currently located in Orcutt, across the highway from the most southern edge of Santa Maria city limits.

An application from a developer is currently being reviewed by the City of Santa Maria. A Draft Environmental Impact Report (EIR) was made available for the public to view in December 2022.

According to the EIR, the conceptual development plan features a mix of commercial and high-density

residential uses. A maximum buildout of 160,800 square feet of commercial use is planned, as well as 400 apartments and 95 townhomes.

Rather than go through the Santa Barbara County approval process, the developer is intending to build the project within the City of Santa Maria.

For that to happen, the Santa Maria would need to annex the currently undeveloped property from Santa Barbara County.

The potential annexation of the site into Santa Maria is upsetting many residents in Orcutt, who are now organizing an effort to formally oppose the project.

Recently, a group created a "We ♥︎ Orcutt" campaign, hoping to rally community-wide support to fight the annexation.

Signs featuring the slogan have popped up all across the community and can be seen throughout Orcutt.

A group of Orcutt residents that are pushing back against the annexation spoke to News Channel this morning, as did the Santa Maria Community Development Director.

Watch a live report today on News Channel at 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to learn more about this issue, which is still going through a long review process with the City of Santa Maria.