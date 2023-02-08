Skip to Content
Santa Barbara High School alum David Bolton will help broadcast Super Bowl LVII to Latin America

DAVID BOLTON AZ SUPER BOWL.00_01_07_04.Still001
David Bolton and his company Cultural Global Media will help broadcast the Super Bowl internationally

PHOENIX, AZ. - For David Bolton and his company Cultural Global Media, Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona will be a blast in the past.

This will be Bolton's eighth time broadcasting the big game in spanish for Fox Sports Latin America.

The first Super Bowl that he worked was in 2015 in Glendale, Arizona.

Bolton hires the truck and crew that directs and produces the broadcast that reaches from Argentina all the way to the U.S.-Mexico border.

Super Bowl LVII matches the Philadelphia Eagles against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Mike Klan

