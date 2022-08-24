Skip to Content
First day of classes at Montecito Union School

First day of classes of the new school year at Montecito Union.

MONTECITO, Calif. - School is back in session at Montecito Union School.

Hundreds of elementary school students along with many of their parents came back to campus this morning after the summer break.

The first day of school is always an exciting day as students get to see their classmates again and meet their new teachers.

MUS is undergoing a two-year infrastructure improvement project to several buildings including kindergarten, first-grade and the main office.

