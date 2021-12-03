Skip to Content
today at 12:21 pm
Published 12:04 pm

The holidays have come to the Santa Barbara Zoo for the animals and guests

Scott Sheahen / KEYT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The Santa Barbara Zoo animals are in the holiday spirit. Their zookeepers have decorated the zoo with Christmas and Hanukkah trimmings.

The Holiday Zoo is from December 1 to 31. And on the weekends through December 19, Santa Claus will come to visit the zoo, guests and animals. 

Guests are encouraged to dress up to celebrate with the animals. Photos with Santa are available for purchase. For more information about Holiday Zoo visit the Santa Barbara Zoo’s website.

Scott Sheahen

