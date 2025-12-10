Trump Wants More Drilling on the Pacific Coast – What Do You Want?

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - We would love to hear what you think. President Trump wants to open the Pacific Coast to more offshore oil drilling and he's lowering fuel standards for automakers. Former State Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson offers the Democrat viewpoint and former Santa Barbara City Councilman Dale Francisco gives us the conservative opinion. Watch their discussion and tell us what you think.

