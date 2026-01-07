Santa Barbara Battalion Chief Reflects on Palisades and Eaton Fire Anniversary

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – A year ago today, mutual aid fire crews from up and down the coast helped fight the Palisades and Eaton Fires that began on January 7th, 2025.

The anniversary is on the minds of many including Santa Barbara City Battalion Chief Jon Turner.

Turner said they were watching the weather as they drove down to Los Angeles.

Santa Barbara City Fire sent five engines to the Palisades Fire in Pacific Palisades and Malibu and another another group of engines to the Eaton Fire in Pasadena.

"It is always surreal to arrive in daylight and have dark out conditions the wind was as powerful as I have ever seen it in my 25 year career," said Turner. "You know there was that helpless feeling against mother nature and the power of the wind and the fire crews did what they could and the community was super appreciative you do one day at a time and this career and you definitely go and reflect back on those super significant events."

Turner shared some video he still had on his cell phone.

He said they were fighting the fire for 13 days and stayed at hotels. He said they saw other local crews fighting the fire, too.

When the sun came up they could see the mix of homes burned next to some homes still standing.

More than 30 residents died in the fires that burned more than 13,000 homes. Most of the people haven't returned home, while some are selling their lots or started to rebuild.

And homes with smoke damage are still being cleaned.

Residents said the resent rain has helped wash some of the toxins underground.

The fire made it more difficult to get insurance.

Homeowners are urged to save photos and receipts of everything they own in case they need to prove their losses during a disasters.