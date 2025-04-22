Fire crews help with house fire on Spanish Oak Lane in Templeton Tuesday evening

TEMPLETON, Calif. – CAL Fire SLO crews helped with a structure fire on Spanish Oak Lane in Templeton just after 6:00 p.m. Tuesday.

CAL Fire SLO evacuated everyone from the residence without injuries and received help from Templeton and Paso Robles' fire departments in the incident.

No other structures are threatened from the fire and no traffic delays are anticipated from the incident, according to CAL Fire SLO.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.