Fire

Fire crews help with vegetation fire in Santa Maria Tuesday night

Published 8:30 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire crews helped with a vegetation fire in Santa Maria near the 4500 block of Tepesquet Road after evacuating the 5000 block of Tepesquet Canyon Tuesday night.

The fire first broke out at 7:23 p.m. Tuesday, initially covering 15 to 20 acres and potentially reaching 100 acres. According to the SBCFD, the flames also closed Tepesquet Canyon from Santa Maria Mesa to Highway 166 for some time.

More information on the fire will be provided as it becomes available to Your News Channel.

Caleb Nguyen

