House fire in Ventura caused by electrical issue

VENTURA, Calif. – Firefighters evacuated a family and put out a house fire after they'd complained about an electrical smell earlier Tuesday according to the Ventura City Fire Department.

Smoke came from attic vents after the family called an electrician and firefighters later found smoldered drywall using cameras, detailed the VCFD.

Fire crews then opened up the wall and removed the fire and smoke after advising the family it would not be safe until the county later determines so, explained the VCFD.