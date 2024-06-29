Smoking and fireworks now prohibited at Los Padres National Forest ahead of wildfire season
SOLVANG, Calif. – Smoking and fireworks ahead of July 4 are just some of the newest restrictions to prevent wildfires at Los Padres National Forest effective until Jan. 31, 2025.
Below is a full press release on fire safety measures the Forest is taking:
SOLVANG, Calif.— In response to the increasing potential for wildland fire starts, Los Padres National Forest officials announced that fire restrictions will be implemented throughout the Forest effective June 29. These restrictions will affect the use of campfires, stoves, smoking materials, and internal combustion engines, and will remain in effect until January 31, 2025.
Effective June 29, the following restrictions will be in effect:
- No open fires, campfires or charcoal fires will be permitted outside of developed recreation sites or designated Campfire Use Sites (list attached), even with a valid California Campfire Permit. Lanterns and portable stoves using gas, jellied petroleum or pressurized liquid fuel will be permitted, but only with a valid California Campfire Permit, which can be obtained free-of-charge at this website. Forest visitors must clear all flammable material for five feet in all directions from their camp stove, have a shovel available, and ensure that a responsible person always attends the stove during use.
- Smoking is prohibited, except within an enclosed vehicle, building, or a designated Campfire Use Site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material.
- Internal combustion engines may be operated only on roads or designated trails. This restriction is in effect year-round. Please make sure your engine is tuned, operating properly, and has an approved spark arrester.
- Fireworks – even the “safe and sane” variety – are not permitted at any time or in any location within the Forest.
- Discharging a firearm is prohibited within Los Padres National Forest except while legally hunting or at Winchester Canyon Gun Club and Ojai Valley Gun Club which operate under special use authority.
For a list of Developed Recreation Sites and Campfire Use Sites in Los Padres National Forest, or further information regarding Fire-Safe Camping, visit www.fs.usda.gov/lpnf or contact the U.S. Forest Service district office nearest you.Los Padres National Forest