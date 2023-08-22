Carpinteria looks forward with new fire facilities and funds for firefighter needs

CARPINTERIA, Calif. – The Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District and its employee union are looking at a future with new facilities, and community backing for support services.

A gathering brought the Santa Barbara South Coast Firefighter Foundation (a 501c3 non-profit) and members of Union 3368 together with an update on several projects being worked on.

This includes new fire facilities. Both are in different stages.

One is the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Station 63 at 3806 Via Real in Carpinteria. The district is interested in having its headquarters there and training facility.

Another encouraging spot is on Ortega Hill where Summerland meets Montecito. It was formerly the QAD headquarters building. The property has 29 acres with ocean views and two office buildings. A section of it is being analyzed for a fire facility. Geological testing is underway to determine if a fault line is in the area.

A station there would be ideal for calls in both the Carpinteria and Montecito district. They are working together on the study.

The two departments often share the calls and back up each other through long standing mutual aid protocols. Calls for service have a range including medical, residential fires, wildland fires, ocean rescues, hazardous materials, and rail.

The land was recently purchased by UC Investments. Newly appointed Chief David Neels in Montecito and retiring Chief Greg Fish in Carpinteria have been collaborating with architect Michael Scott of RRM Design Group regarding potential locations for the fire station.

Negotiations for a long term leasing agreement is underway and is expected to span 50 years. A specific site location has not been determined.

Foundation Vice President, Engineer Brian Lombardi says the new foundation group is within the Union structure and works on charity projects. It is supportive of the station plans ahead.

Funds raised by the firefighters and the community will help as needed with firefighter gear and support services going forward.

Also, the goal is community and firefighter wellness. "From kid scholarships, helmet programs for the new skatepark and giving back in other ways as well as a benevolence for our firefighters in their time of need as well as their families."

He says it helps the firefighters and the community have a tight connection and an ongoing preparedness plan. "By doing so we contribute to the safety and well being of our community members and we are a proud part of this collective effort. "

For firefighters in need, there will be funds for them "financially, emotionally and with practical support ."

One of the coordinators of an upcoming fundraiser, "Disco Inferno" on February 24, 2024, Arlene Montessano said, "let us remember that our local fire department is there for us in our time of need. Now it's our turn to be there for them their needs are extensive and include trauma counseling all illnesses such as cancer. By supporting the construction of a new fire house we are not only insuring their effectiveness, but also making a statement that we value their sacrifice and crucial role they play in our lives. Together let's build a safer future for our firefighters and their families and our community."

For more information go to: Carpinteria-Summerland Firefighters Local 3368.

