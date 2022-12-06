Condos spared from morning vehicle fire

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A small work van caught fire near occupied condos in Santa Barbara Tuesday morning, but the structure was not damaged.

The van was parked on the curb inside the parking lot of the multi-story complex at 521 West Montecito Street.

The owner of the van was spraying water on the burning vehicle as Santa Barbara City Firefighters arrive.

They quickly pulled a line and dumped a full spray of water into the interior of the vehicle.

Smoke could be seen for several blocks.

Special tools were used to cut open the hood and the back doors to see if there were any other fire sources or risks.

Many work tools were inside. Some had rechargeable batteries.

The condos nearby had some residents inside who were still home and a few self evacuated.

There were no injuries.

A Santa Barbara City Fire Investigator came to the scene.