National Fire Prevention Week kicked off Sunday

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.- National Fire Prevention Week kicked off on Sunday.

October and November are no strangers to Santa Barbara County fires.

Tuesday marks the one-year anniversary of the Alisal Fire in Santa Barbara County that destroyed 12 homes and burned over 17,000 acres of land.

The Santa Barbara Cave Fire began in November 2019.

Fire safety officials across Santa Barbara County want everyone to know how to stay prepared for potential wildfires.

According to CAL FIRE, California fire departments responded to 3,501 fires in 2020.

Officials recommend making a home fire escape plan, visiting each room in your house, finding two ways out, picking a family meeting place outside, and practicing your plan twice a year.

It is also important to check and replace smoke alarms regularly as they have been proven to decrease the risk of home fire deaths by half.

Community members are encouraged to create a disaster supply kit equipped with food, water, prescription medications, and other essential supplies.

As the statewide drought persists, California cities are at higher risk of wildfires in weeds and dry brush.

Residents can take proactive measures to safeguard their homes by abating combustible vegetation throughout the fire season and maintaining a defensible space around their properties.