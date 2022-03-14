Skip to Content
Fire
By
Published 10:26 pm

Hollister Fire reaches 120 acres and 70% containment, two firefighters injured or ill from fire

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire said that the Hollister Fire has reached 120 acres and 70% containment as of 8:25 p.m. Monday.

County Fire spokesperson Daniel Bertucelli said that two firefighters have reported injury or illness from the fire and have been evaluated by medical personnel.

Firefighters will remain on the front lines throughout the night, according to Bertucelli.

For previous coverage on the Hollister Fire, click here.

Fire
Author Profile Photo

Lily Dallow

Lily Dallow is a digital journalist and assignment editor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Lily, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content