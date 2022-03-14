Hollister Fire reaches 50% containment, crews continue to monitor weather conditions

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Hollister Fire remained at 100 acres with 50% containment as of 11:15 a.m. on Monday, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

There were 175 firefighters assigned to the fire, and aircraft are on standby but available if needed, according to Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.

Crews are continuing to reinforce the line in hard-to-access areas while monitoring weather conditions, Bertucelli said.

All evacuation warnings were lifted at 8 a.m. on Monday, and California State Parks reopened the Gaviota campgrounds, day use area, and trails at 10 a.m. on Monday, according to the City of Goleta.

The Hollister Fire started Saturday along the Gaviota Coast.