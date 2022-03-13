Hollister Fire evacuation order updates, 20% containment on unusual March flames
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – County firefighters have been battling the Hollister Fire through Saturday night, and as of Sunday morning have the 100-acre-wide flames contained at 20%.
The Santa Barbara County Fire Department announced Sunday morning at 10:00 a.m. that the evacuation orders for the fire will go from "order" to "warning" on Sunday at 12:00 p.m.
The Hollister Fire is in Hollister Ranch near Alegria Canyon and Gaviota State Park.
#HollisterInc UPDATE:100 acres @ 20% cont. engines crews and dozers will be in the line for next op. period with aircraft available. Evac order reassessment at 10:00AM. Strong winds in area testing fire line. pic.twitter.com/U1kuWJ1MmT— Daniel Bertucelli (@SBCFireInfo) March 13, 2022
County Fire spokesperson, Daniel Bertucelli, said that these flames are unusual to see in March.
Fire Behavior on Hollister Fire. This fire behavior is not typical of a fire in March. Please be fire aware and limit opportunities for fires to start. For more info on wildfire preparedness go to https://t.co/EhDNA9KZp7 pic.twitter.com/zf2M1o8ntE— Daniel Bertucelli (@SBCFireInfo) March 13, 2022
This is a developing story, and more information will be provided as the updates come in.
#HollisterInc update. 100 acres at 5% containment. Evacuation orders will remain in place overnight. Heavy winds in the area over night. All lines will remain staffed overnight with FF’s and heavy equipment. Aircraft up in the AM. pic.twitter.com/EtLrSUVx6R— Daniel Bertucelli (@SBCFireInfo) March 13, 2022
