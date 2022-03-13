Skip to Content
Hollister Fire evacuation order updates, 20% containment on unusual March flames

Daniel Bertucelli / SB County Fire

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – County firefighters have been battling the Hollister Fire through Saturday night, and as of Sunday morning have the 100-acre-wide flames contained at 20%.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department announced Sunday morning at 10:00 a.m. that the evacuation orders for the fire will go from "order" to "warning" on Sunday at 12:00 p.m.

The Hollister Fire is in Hollister Ranch near Alegria Canyon and Gaviota State Park.

County Fire spokesperson, Daniel Bertucelli, said that these flames are unusual to see in March.

Click here for previous coverage of the Hollister Fire, which started around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 12.

This is a developing story, and more information will be provided as the updates come in.

