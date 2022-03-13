Hollister Fire evacuation order updates, 20% containment on unusual March flames

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – County firefighters have been battling the Hollister Fire through Saturday night, and as of Sunday morning have the 100-acre-wide flames contained at 20%.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department announced Sunday morning at 10:00 a.m. that the evacuation orders for the fire will go from "order" to "warning" on Sunday at 12:00 p.m.

The Hollister Fire is in Hollister Ranch near Alegria Canyon and Gaviota State Park.

#HollisterInc UPDATE:100 acres @ 20% cont. engines crews and dozers will be in the line for next op. period with aircraft available. Evac order reassessment at 10:00AM. Strong winds in area testing fire line. pic.twitter.com/U1kuWJ1MmT — Daniel Bertucelli (@SBCFireInfo) March 13, 2022

County Fire spokesperson, Daniel Bertucelli, said that these flames are unusual to see in March.

Fire Behavior on Hollister Fire. This fire behavior is not typical of a fire in March. Please be fire aware and limit opportunities for fires to start. For more info on wildfire preparedness go to https://t.co/EhDNA9KZp7 pic.twitter.com/zf2M1o8ntE — Daniel Bertucelli (@SBCFireInfo) March 13, 2022

Click here for previous coverage of the Hollister Fire, which started around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 12.

This is a developing story, and more information will be provided as the updates come in.

