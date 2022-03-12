Firefighters and air assistance responding to vegetation fire near Hollister Ranch

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Fire Department said it's responding to a vegetation fire near Gaviota State Park on Hollister Ranch Rd with air assistance and other fire departments.

The initial calls for the fire came into the station starting around 11:32 a.m. on Saturday, noting plumes of smoke near Alegria Canyon.

Firefighters arrived with seven engines, a helicopter and two water tenders to find the vegetation fire to be around 3/4 of an acre large, but has since grown to an estimated 50 acres.

As of 1:00 p.m., County Fire said this vegetation fire threatens one structure and is traveling towards a drainage route.

Search and Rescue is on its way for possible evacuations if the fire spreads.

Additional engines have been sent to control the fire, as well as two helicopters and additional crews.

Vegetation Fire. Hollister Ranch. SBC on scene w/ Full veg response for a reported 50 acre fire with structures threatened. Many resources en route including aircraft. Comm’s are a challenge so be patient. Call Newsline. C/T 1132 pic.twitter.com/epiCOcfd68 — Daniel Bertucelli (@SBCFireInfo) March 12, 2022

The California Highway Patrol said that the turn off for Gaviota Beach Rd. has been closed from Highway 101.

CHP said that Hollister Ranch is closed.

County Fire said that crews are reporting erratic winds at the scene.

There are nine engines, two Battalion Chiefs and two dozers currently on the scene in addition to the helicopters.

This is a developing story, more information will be provided as updates come in.