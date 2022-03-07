New rules ban open camp fires in the Los Padres National Forest front country year-round, except in approved areas

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - New rules banning fires in the Los Padres National Forest front country are in effect to prevent roadside camp fires from becoming a major disaster.

The rule is in place now through February 24, 2024.

The Los Padres National Forest said in a news release:

Over the past 15 years, eight large wildfires have directly impacted the front country communities of Goleta, Santa Barbara, Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria. Extreme fire weather events are now occurring year-round and are compounded by the long-term, severe drought affecting Central and Southern California.

“We’re taking this step to reduce the risk of an escaped campfire sparking a catastrophic wildfire in the urban interface,” said Santa Barbara District Ranger Daryl Hodges. “The front country frequently experiences hot, dry and gusty conditions that are simply incompatible with campfires.”

There are no developed Forest Service recreation sites along the Santa Barbara front country, nor are there any trash receptacles or public restrooms. Visitors are strongly encouraged to practice Leave No Trace principles and pack out everything they bring with them.

Front country visitors possessing a valid California Campfire Permit will be permitted to use portable lanterns or stoves that run on propane, jellied petroleum, or pressurized liquid fuel.

For more information about a California Campfire Permit or to read the new prohibition go to: Los Padres National Forest.