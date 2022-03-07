Early morning Funk Zone trash fire threaten structures

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A fire in the Santa Barbara Funk zone put up smoke that could be seen over a wide area just after midnight Monday morning.

Santa Barbara City Firefighters responded with several engines and found burning trash behind a building on Gray Ave. at Yanonali Street.

The fire was controlled quickly and firefighters checked the nearby buildings to make sure there was no extension.

One building had significant paint damage.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

The area was checked to see if any other suspicious fires were started.