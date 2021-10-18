Crews tighten up lines around the Alisal fire, some personnel released

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - After a ferocious start to the Alisal fire a week ago, the situation along the Gaviota Coast west of Goleta has calmed down.

The fire is nearly contained at 80 percent but another day of intense efforts has been productive.

Santa Barbara County Information Officer Mike Eliason says there are a couple of corner that need to be strengthened, so all crews on the assignment are staying vigilant around the clock.

This morning a total of 17,254 acres had burned since last Monday with more than 1300 personnel assigned to the various teams.

Some have been released as the containment levels go up.

The command post at the Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara will be shifted to El Capitan State Beach up the coast and closer to the fire zone.

The state beaches along the coast including El Capitan, Refugio and Gaviota will be closed for the week.

More details, video and photos will be added here later today.