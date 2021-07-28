Skip to Content
Fire
By
Published 12:31 pm

Hope Ranch ‘volcano’ smoking again

Firefighters responded to the Hope Ranch volcano Wednesday morning
Billy Schulte/KEYT
Firefighters responded to the Hope Ranch volcano Wednesday morning

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A geologic oddity on Santa Barbara County's South Coast began acting up again on Wednesday.

Fire crews responded to Hope Ranch around 11 a.m. due to smoke rising from the Hope Ranch "volcano."

The phenomenon is related to trapped gas escaping and combusting. The "volcano" becomes active on occasion and has been known to spark brush fires as it did earlier this month.

Santa Barbara County Firefighters keep a close eye on the smoldering as it happens.

Although smoking Wednesday, there were no reports of active burning at the volcano site.

Santa Barbara - South County
Author Profile Photo

Travis Schlepp

Travis Schlepp is the Digital Content Director for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Travis, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content