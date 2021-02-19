Paso Robles firefighters extinguish electrical fire in single-story home

Fire

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to a structure fire at a single-story home Friday afternoon.

Crews were dispatched to the 200 block of Pacific Avenue around 1:50 p.m.

There, they found a house fire that was extending into the attic of the residence.

A total of 19 firefighters from Paso Robles, SLO County and Atascadero worked to quickly contain the fire while all of the occupants of the home evacuated safely.

Further investigation determined the fire was started by faulty electrical equipment.

The fire department would like to remind everyone to make sure they have a working smoke detector in each bedroom in case of an emergency.