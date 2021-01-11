Atascadero firefighters extinguish chimney fire after smoke alarm fails to go off

Fire

ATASCADERO, Calif. - Crews with Atascadero Fire & Emergency Services extinguished a close-call chimney fire early Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to a home on the 7700 block of Aurora Road around 3:25 a.m.

Upon arriving, they found the house filled with smoke and the fire confined to the chimney area.

They cut into the walls and quickly extinguished the flames. Forward progress of the fire was stopped by about 3:48 a.m.

Firefighters said the family had been sleeping when the fire started and the smoke detector failed to go off. Fortunately, they were awakened by one of their family members who had just returned home from work.

“With our dry conditions and cold morning temperatures, now is the best time to make sure your chimneys are cleaned and the batteries in your smoke detectors are checked," said Fire Chief Casey Bryson. "This is a good example of why that is so important.”

Thanks to this quick action, no injuries were reported.