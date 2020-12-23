As winter arrives, plan to prevent possible mudslide in Avila Fire burn area now in place

Fire

PISMO BEACH, Calif. -- Rain in the forecast this weekend may test a plan to prevent a possible mudslide and debris flow in the Avila Fire burn area.

Pismo Beach officials have been working the past several months to mitigate a potential disaster reminiscent of the Montecito mudslide nearly three years ago.

23 people were killed in the mudslide on January 9, 2018. Two children who were killed were never found.

Since the Avila Fire burned more than 400 acres along the hillside in the Shell Beach area in mid-June, Pismo Beach staff has worked with other agencies and officials in an effort to fortify the area.

CAL FIRE investigators determined the cause of the fire was human made and set intentionally.

While no structures were destroyed, the fire left a sizable burn scar, leaving hundreds of homes located along Mattie Road vulnerable to a future mudslide.

Since the fire, there has been little to no rain. However, this weekend, showers are forecast for Sunday and Monday.

