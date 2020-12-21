Skip to Content
Fire
By
today at 1:50 am
Published 1:49 am

Firefighters put out brush fire at Goleta homeless encampment

Goleta fire
Santa Barbara County Fire

GOLETA, Calif. - Santa Barbara County Fire quickly put out a brush fire that started at a Goleta homeless encampment Sunday night.

Firefighters were called about 9:43 p.m. Sunday to the 101 southbound and Los Carneros Road offramp. Initial reports said the fire burned 1/10 to 1/4 of an acre.

No structures were threatened and nobody was hurt, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Santa Barbara - South County
Author Profile Photo

NewsChannel 3-12

Email the NewsChannel 3-12 Team

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content