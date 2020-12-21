Firefighters put out brush fire at Goleta homeless encampment

Fire

GOLETA, Calif. - Santa Barbara County Fire quickly put out a brush fire that started at a Goleta homeless encampment Sunday night.

Firefighters were called about 9:43 p.m. Sunday to the 101 southbound and Los Carneros Road offramp. Initial reports said the fire burned 1/10 to 1/4 of an acre.

No structures were threatened and nobody was hurt, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.