Firefighters halt quarter-acre brush fire in creekbed west of Orcutt

Fire

ORCUTT, Calif. - Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a vegetation fire that broke out in a creekbed west of Orcutt Monday evening.

The fire was reported around 8:24 p.m. near Highway 1 and Black Road.

Firefighters immediately attacked the fire with hose lines.

County Fire reported the forward progress of the burn was stopped around 9:12 p.m. The fire reached about a quarter-acre in size.

Firefighters remain on scene for about one hour to continue mopping up the area.

No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

