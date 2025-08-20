Dangerous Heat Wave This Week to Bring Elevated Wildfire Risk to the Central Coast

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - Just as firefighters have nearly put the Gifford Fire completely out, a dangerous heat wave is forecasted to hit the Central Coast this week and create an elevated risk of wildfire to the area.

According to News Channel 3-12 meteorologist Mackenzie Lake, an Extreme Heat Warning begins today for most inland areas.

In addition, the National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Red Flag Warning begins beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday in parts of Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo counties.

The NWS added "explosive" fire behavior is possible due to weather conditions.

A Heat Advisory is in effect closer to the coastline and a Wind Advisory will be posted as sundowner winds appear in the evening.

In San Luis Obispo County, Paso Robles is expected to experience sweltering temperatures over the next several days, with forecasts calling for triple digits starting today and continuing through Saturday.

Lake's forecast has the peak of the heat arriving on Thursday mid to upper 80s in coastal areas, 90s and triple digits inland.

She also said some parts of the Central Coast could reach as high at 110 degrees and added winds will be strong by the evening, heightening fire risk.

