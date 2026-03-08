Skip to Content
Environment & Energy

Drivers fill up despite increased prices at the pump

today at 12:00 am
Published 11:54 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) The fighting in Iran is driving the price of fuel up, but the increase prices didn't stop people from filling up over the weekend.

Local gas stations had plenty of business along the coast/

But the prices impacted by the war in Iran, taxes, and California blends are on the minds of many.

"Hopefully something comes to a resolve soon and fast because I think that is what a majority of us want right now," said Breck Lombardi who was putting air in his tires.

"Gas prices are getting crazy, I have a bunch of cars and they keep going higher and higher and friend of mine in other states they always tell me it is significantly lower," said Paran Johar of Montecito.

Alexander Fleming said it is not just the war it is state taxes.

"The majority of people voted in higher taxes on gas for roads and whatnot, so, if we were living in New Jersey we would actually fill up our tanks for $50 bucks verses here which is $150," said Fleming.

Gas price signs in Santa Barbara showed unleaded close to or above $5 a gallon and premium above $5.50 at many stations

There are apps that can save drivers money and websites that show the lowest prices around.

The highest prices tend to be closest to the freeway.

