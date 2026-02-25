Vic Trace Reservoir Replacement Project sparks controversy over established trees

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) People who live near the Vic Trace Reservoir Replacement Project are concerned about trees.

James Fenkner said he attended the Parks and Recreation Commission meeting to speak on behalf of the trees.

"There is a beautiful stone pine there as well as 50 other old trees that have the misfortune of being planted on city property so when you are on city property there are no protections when you are on private property they will bend over backwards to make sure you can't cut a thing," said Fenkner.

He has a view of an old Stone Pine Alta Mesa neighbors call the "Mesa Tree."

Senior Project Manager Kelly Bourque said they looked into saving that and others trees but the footprint of the project won't allow it.

"Unfortunately in order to accomplish this water infrastructure project we have to remove some but we protected many and the hope is that this project will last 100 years and that we are improving the habitat on site when the project is over," said Bourque.

She said they did find a away to save them all, but they plane to plant 75 trees in place of 55 slated for removal.

Most are Red Iron Bark , Holly Leaf Cherry and Blue Elderberry.

They have also consulted with the Ojai Raptor Center to project the wildlife in the area.

The commission voted unanimously in favor of the proposal, but it still needs to be approved by a number of other boards.

Fenkner said more than $100 million will need to be raised to pay for the plan.

Public Works staff said construction would happen between 2028-2030.

No trees will be removed before construction.

The Street Tree Advisory Committee gave a presentation and asked for feedback.

They said the reservoir that was named after a water superintendent in the early 1900s was constructed in 1956 and is approaching the end of its useful life.

The multi-year project calls for the construction of two new reservoirs to deliver water to the community.

The current reservoir supplies 60 percent of the Santa Barbara's water supply.

For more information visit, https://VicTrace@SantaBarbaraCA.gov