Water at East Beach Now Safe for Visitors Following Month-Long Closure

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – The ocean water at East Beach in Santa Barbara is now open for recreational use after a month-long water contact closure by the County of Santa Barbara Health.

Officials issued the closure on December 24th for areas 1/4-mile east to 1/8-mile west of the Mission Creek outfall following a sewage spillage after a pump bypass failure, dumping 4,500 gallons of untreated sewage during the holiday rainstorms.

An estimated 2,200 gallons made it into Mission Creek according to the County of Santa Barbara.

On Friday, the department announced ocean water quality tests have shown the area is now safe for recreational water use.

