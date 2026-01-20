Proposed Goleta Sewage Spill Fine Sparks Debate

GOLETA, Calif. (KEYT) Goleta City Council Members will hear the city manager give a presentation on of a million gallon sewage spill in February of 2024.

The sewage spill out of a ruptured pipeline operated by the Goleta West Sanitary District.

It wasn't detected right away and became the largest sewage spill in Santa Barbara County history.

State regulators have proposed a $1.55 million dollar settlement with the Goleta West Sanitary District, but environmental groups including Channelkeeper and several elected leaders don't think that is sufficient.

Mayor Pro Tempore Jennifer Smith talked about the issue before Tuesday's presentation.

"Myself, Mayor Paula Perotti and Supervisor Laura Capps, we submitted a letter directly to the Water Control Board to say we don't think this proposed settlement of the issue is sufficient. We want to see accountability. This is the biggest spill in the history of the county and there was major communication problems that happened and that caused the spill to be worse," said Smith, "So, we really want to see accountability for the control board to use their own metrics, under their own metrics we don't think the fine is sufficient and we also want to be sure these communication snafus don't happen in the future we need to trust that the sanitary district has the leaders and staff that will communicated appropriately when these situations happen."

It took 14 hours to stop the sewage spill that impacted the Goleta Slough State Marine Conservation Area, a tributary leading to a creek and the ocean.

Signs went up closing Goleta Beach about a week after the spill and the beach closure lasted for more than three weeks.

The fine would also involve a four year environmental project.

"It would be for the Goleta West Sanitary District to cope with the fine, there is also a proposal for a project for them to undertake and we simply ask that the project have some nexus to the damage caused, some nexus to the Goleta Slough, the Goleta Beach and you know to have some connection to what actually transpired," said Smith.

The city council could decide to sent a letter to the Water Board..

"So, today our city manager is going to present the issue to the full counsel and the council will make a determination whether we will speak as a group to make a statement."

State regulators will determine what the fine will be in at a public meeting in late February.

Your News Channel will have more on the issue tonight on the news.