60-Day Public Comment Period on Federal plan to Increase Oil Drilling comes to a close Friday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) When actor and Ojai area resident Ted Danson agreed to show up for a people's hearing on the Federal plan to increase drilling people packed the event at the Community environmental council on Friday in Santa Barbara.

And there is still time to send in public comment at https://www.regulations.gov/document/BOEM-2025-0483-0001

The 60 day comment period wraps up this Friday, Jan. 23.

Members of the public are also welcome to sign a petition by a stopthedrill.org.

In addition to being an award-winning actor Danson is an advocate and Oceana board member.

“Californians know all too well the horrific price of oil spills. From Santa Barbara in 1969 to Huntington Beach in 2021 to today, our state continues to suffer from offshore drilling's destructive legacy. When I talk to people from both political parties, everyone agrees that the risk of expanded offshore drilling is too high for California’s coastline, fisheries, wildlife, communities, and local economies. We’ve stopped this before and we can do it again. This is the moment for all of us to stand up and speak loudly to protect our coast from offshore drilling — for the sake of our oceans, our state, and future generations," said Danson.

Environmental groups, tribal leaders, business leaders, students, and elected officials including Congressman Salud Carbajal, Assemby member Gregg Hart, Santa Barbara County Supervisors Laura Capps and Joan Hartmann also showed up to show their opposition to the Trump Administration's plan to open the California coast to expanded offshore oil and gas development.

Deputy Chief Counsel of the Environmental Defense Center, Maggie Hall gave a presentation about the Trump plan that was released in November.

The plan calls for new oil and gas development in the Santa Barbara Channel.

Supporters of Sable Offshore Corp. and other oil companies welcome more work along the coast.

Mike Stoker who is the former U.S. EPA Southwest Administrator supports the Trump plan and clean energy opportunities.

"We all want to get to a point where we rely on clean energy. But we're not there yet. For environmental and economic reasons in the next 10 to 20 years we need to take advantage of our domestic oil and gas reserves. The largest reserves in the Outer Continental Shelf in the continental United States sits off our coast, " said Stoker, " It's crazy not to produce it where it is transported by pipeline vs. importing it from Brazil and Iraq, which we currently do, where it is transported by oil tankers,"

But critics worry there will be a third major spill like the January 28,1969 spill that led to Earth Day and the Refugio Oil Spill on May 19, 2015.

They believe restarting the pipelines linked to the spill will significantly harm air quality, public health, the Earth’s climate, and wildlife in the biodiverse marine area that includes the Channel islands National marine Sanctuary and the Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary.

The administration's plan includes 34 lease sales in the Outer Continental Shelf Planning Area.

Critics believe more oil drilling and development puts tourism, recreation and fishing at risk.

Danson held a sign the read "Oil Spills Kill" and said the hearing sends a message to Washington, D.C.

“Expanding offshore drilling directly threatens marine wildlife and habitats, puts coastal economies and communities at risk, and undermines critical climate goals," said Danson, " Santa Barbara knows firsthand about the damage from offshore drilling and devastating spills. Channelkeeper stands with our community and state in calling on the U.S. Department of the Interior to remove California waters from the proposed federal five-year leasing program and instead prioritize policies that protect coastal waters, fisheries, and recreational businesses.”

The Environmental Defense Center, Surfrider Foundation, Oceana, Santa Barbara Channelkeeper, Sierra Club, Fearless Grandmothers, and UCSB’s Environmental Affairs Board hosted the hearing at the Community Environmental Council Hub on State Street.

Your News Channel will also have more on the event and how to comment tonight on the news.