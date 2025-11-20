Trump Administration announces large-scale expansion of oil and gas development in previously protected waters

WASHINGTON D.C. (KEYT) – The U.S. Department of Interior announced Thursday its plans to replace the existing offshore leasing program in the outer continental shelf set to expire in 2029 with an expansive program that would open up over one billion acres of currently protected ocean environment to leasing and development.

Under Section 18 of the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act, the Secretary of Interior is required to approve a five-year schedule for oil and gas leases in federal waters.

Thursday's announcement would terminate existing restrictions under the 2024-2029 National Outer Continental Shelf Oil and Gas Leasing Program approved during the Biden Administration and includes at least 34 potential offshore lease sales including six along the Pacific coast.

The six proposed leases along the California coast would be the first attempt to develop those areas for oil and gas extraction in over 40 years.

"Despite clear opposition from public officials, environmental experts, and residents across our state, the Administration has proposed to sell California’s coastline to Big Oil," stated Congressman Carbajal. "Trump’s plan puts delicate marine ecosystems at risk and threatens the public health of coastal communities across the West Coast – all so oil executives can line their pockets. The Central Coast knows the devastating consequences of oil spills firsthand. That’s why we’ve long stood at the forefront of the environmental justice movement. Our community is ready to lead in this fight once again, and I will do everything in my power to ensure we rise to the challenge."

This is the second step of the process for final approval of the planned increase in oil and gas leases.

After a public comment period in April of this year, the Secretary of Interior prepared the 1st Proposal of the 11th National Outer Continental Shelf Program, announced Thursday, which will be available for public comment on the Federal Register beginning on Nov. 24, 2025.

In 2024, the outer continental shelf oil and gas program provided 14 percent of domestic oil production and two percent of the nation's natural gas production noted the Bureau of Ocean Management.

"Offshore oil and gas production does not happen overnight. It takes years of planning, investment, and hard work before barrels reach the market," said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. "The Biden administration slammed the brakes on offshore oil and gas leasing and crippled the long-term pipeline of America’s offshore production."

In total, an area of approximately 1.27 billion acres will be opened to oil and gas lease sales including 21 areas off the coast of Alaska and seven in the Gulf Coast region.

"Offshore oil and gas development requires long-term vision, steady policy, and the confidence for companies to invest in American energy. For years, that confidence was undercut by the Biden Administration’s failed leasing policies," argued Jarrod Agen, Executive Director of the National Energy Dominance Council.

In January of 2025 at the end of the his administration, President Biden approved federal protection for over 600 million acres of open ocean in the Pacific, Atlantic, Gulf Coast, and Arctic regions which withdrew those areas from future leasing using two Presidential Memoranda.

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act was signed into law on July 4 of this year by President Trump and required changes to leasing opportunities along the outer continental shelf.

According to the Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey, coastal counties in the United States cover only 17 percent of the country's land area, but accounted for 34 percent of total GDP and 37 percent of total employment in 2022.

In California, the labor market has grown by more than 4.2 million jobs between 1998 and 2024, with the number of businesses with employees growing more than 72 percent, which both outpaced the state's population growth of 18 percent over the same time period.

In April of this year, the golden state was temporarily the fourth largest economy on Earth before falling back to fifth globally.

Coastal counties in California constitute 22 percent of the state's total land area, but generated more than 80 percent of the state's GDP in 2015 detailed the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in a report about the state's ocean-based economy.

Coastal-based tourism and recreation accounted for 85 percent of businesses in coastal counties and 67 percent of ocean-dependent jobs detailed the state's 2024 Marine Economy Report.

"History has shown us, from Santa Barbara to San Francisco to Huntington Beach, that where we drill, we spill," noted Vipe Desai, Executive Director of the Surf Industry Members Association (SIMA). "Each spill leaves a devastating mark on our coasts, communities, and the ocean that fuels our culture and economy. For the surf industry, whose livelihood depends on healthy oceans and thriving coastal communities, the cost of inaction is simply too high."