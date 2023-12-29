Parking lots swamped by ocean waves on the Santa Barbara coast

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Many Santa Barbara area waterfront locations felt the impact of the high tides and aggressive surf Thursday with more warnings in place into the weekend.



The Leadbetter Beach parking lot had tidal over flow past the parking stalls, over the landscaping and on to the street.

It was closed in one section, but an area closer to the picnic tables and east of the still-open Shoreline Cafe was not impacted.

The sand berm in front of the Santa Barbara Yacht Club was wiped out. That opened the door for waves, debris and gunk to come through that lot and into the harbor parking lot. It was closed while crews used hand tools and heavy equipment to open drains.

Most of the restaurants, shops and related businesses stayed open despite the challenges.

Santa Barbara Yacht Club Commodore David Sadecki said the building was holding up well and the utilities were not damaged. It was surrounding on three side by the ocean impacts and the parking lot was off limits.

Surfers went past barricades at the seawall to get to a prime spot. For those in the water they said the waves would take them all the way from the break into the harbor.

Normally a light week for city crews, many were on duty and responded to the emergency calls as soon as the ocean surges began.

No major damage to structures or services has been reported. This will be mainly a clean up process as this event slows down in the next 48 hours.

The Miramar Beach area held up, but homes there are right up to the surf zone.

Carpinteria's sand berm held across the front of beach area apartments. One site at Ash Lane over flowed but no damage was reported.