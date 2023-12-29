Cleanup effort underway along the coastal communities before the next ocean surge arrives

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Heavy equipment is on the move to clean up sand and debris after Thursday's ocean surge event that sent tons of sand into beach front streets on the Central Coast.

Crews are working to reopen drains, parking lots and visitor areas that were impacted.

In the Santa Barbara Harbor, the drains were not able to handle the surge. They overflowed and the poling water left behind a mucky mess.

Work is also underway to clear the Santa Barbara Yacht Club parking lot so members can get in for event this weekend including a New Year's Eve dinner party. It is also the last week for Commodore David Sadecki in this position.

The harbor parking lot was swamped Thursday and open for vehicles in less than 24 hours. nThe businesses nearby including the Santa Barbara Fish Market and On the Alley restaurant were serving customers even as crews were working nearby.

A sand berm at the waterfront came apart in the wave action allowing the ocean swells to get into the parking lots and towards the buildings. No significant impacts closed the businesses for an extended period.

Nearby parts of the Leadbetter Beach parking lot did not recover well and it remained closed.

Stearns Wharf was open and very crowded with people and cars enjoying the local landmark from one end to the other.

It's a busy holiday travel week and many people were coming into the area for walks and food.