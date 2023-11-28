State funds flowing to help map and cap leaky oil wells in Summerland

SUMMERLAND, Calif. – Another $500,000 is on the way to Heal the Ocean and other groups working to cap leaky oil wells off the nearshore coast in Summerland.

The wells were abandoned decades ago and many were not sealed properly. Many of the companies involved are out of business.

The leaks have sometimes been broken up by wave action, but often the result is tar balls and oily components getting up on the beach.

Residents have complained for years.

Work to cap the wells has proven to be successful in recent years, but the full mapping of the area needs to be done. That will be part of an investigation into other possible sites that haven't been identified for capping work.

State Senator Monique Limon and Assemblyman Gregg Hart have $500,000 to fund the next phase of work. The money was allocated from the state as part of the ongoing efforts to have consistent work in this area as part of the environmental clean up. This funding will be used for mapping and other informational gathering. It will be part of Heal the Ocean’s Summerland Oil Mitigation Study (SOMS).

The 2017 Senate Bill 44 (Hannah-Beth Jackson) Legacy Well Re-Abandonment program provides funding for capping work at $2-million a year. The work began in 2018 with the successful re-abandonment of Becker well #1 at Summerland Beach.

(More details, photos and video will be added here later today.)