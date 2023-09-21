Skip to Content
Environment & Energy

Goleta Beach grows by six acres after nearly being wiped out in the winter storms

Goleta Beach Park has come back after sand was wiped out in the winter storms
John Palminteri
Goleta Beach Park has come back after sand was wiped out in the winter storms
By
Published 11:35 am

GOLETA, Calif. – The stark loss of sand from Goleta Beach during the winter storms was a big concern at the time, but there's been a turnaround.

The nearly-wiped out beach has grown by six acres.

The Santa Barbara County Public Works Department called it beach nourishment, a term to describe the delivery of sand and dirt from the debris basins upstream, down to the coastline.

Sediment was delivered to Goleta, and also to Ash Ave. in Carpinteria.

The beach has come back and the width is suitable for those tanning, walking and relaxing.

The county said bringing that cobble, gravel, and sand back to the beach adds volume and resilience to protect the backshore from erosion and storms.  

With the additional sand, the Santa Barbara County Community Services Department has installed volleyball nets on the beach for the first time since 2013.  

For more information go to: www.countyofsb.org/emergencybeachops 

For more from John, follow him on Twitter below:

Article Topic Follows: Environment & Energy
Beach
KEYT
Santa Barbara

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content