Goleta Beach grows by six acres after nearly being wiped out in the winter storms

GOLETA, Calif. – The stark loss of sand from Goleta Beach during the winter storms was a big concern at the time, but there's been a turnaround.

The nearly-wiped out beach has grown by six acres.

The Santa Barbara County Public Works Department called it beach nourishment, a term to describe the delivery of sand and dirt from the debris basins upstream, down to the coastline.

Sediment was delivered to Goleta, and also to Ash Ave. in Carpinteria.

The beach has come back and the width is suitable for those tanning, walking and relaxing.

The county said bringing that cobble, gravel, and sand back to the beach adds volume and resilience to protect the backshore from erosion and storms.

With the additional sand, the Santa Barbara County Community Services Department has installed volleyball nets on the beach for the first time since 2013.

For more information go to: www.countyofsb.org/emergencybeachops

For more from John, follow him on Twitter below: