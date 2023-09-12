IVCSD and Earthcomb collaborate for sustainable move-out

ISLA VISTA, Calif. – The Isla Vista Community Services District (IVCSD) implemented a successful partnership with Earthcomb LLC, addressing 37,000lbs of litter through daily street cleaning for one month during this Summer's move-out period.

IVCSD prepares to launch a Move-In Education and Resource Campaign focused on waste

reduction and sustainable practices.

The Move-In Market will take place on September 17 and 18. The market offers residents a chance to buy affordable, secondhand items collected during the June move-out period.

Marcos Aguilar, president of the IVCSD board of directors, said, "The partnership with Earthcomb during Move-Out is a shining success for our district. Earthcomb's consideration of ocean runoff is something I am personally proud of, as the ocean is one of our most precious resources."