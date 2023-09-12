Isla Vista move-in event will help students learn about sustainable living plans

ISLA VISTA, Calif. – With the return of students to Isla Vista for the start of the next school year at UC Santa Barbara comes a chance to educate them about sustainable living.

With that, some of the usable items left over from the move out in June will now be going up for sale.

The Isla Vista Community Services District (IVCSD) says the Move-In Market on September 17 and 18 offers residents a chance to buy affordable, secondhand items collected about two months ago.

The IVCSD is also preparing an educational and resource campaign, and focuses on waste reduction and sustainable practices.

The non-profit group Earthcomb is also working with IVCSD providing year-round services like free unwanted item pickup and resources to assist residents in proper waste sorting for effective recycling.

In June, Earthcomb diverted 37,000 lbs of litter through daily street cleaning for one month.

The work was done with Earthcomb's unique employment approach providing paid opportunities for individuals experiencing homelessness.

