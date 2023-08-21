Lingering impacts of Hilary causes some issues on the Santa Barbara waterfront

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The lingering impacts of tropical storm Hilary left a few challenges on the Santa Barbara waterfront but no major problems.

One of the more visible impacts was a boat on the shore, jammed in the sand east of Stearns Wharf.

The Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol was out early to inspect it, and make sure it was not a risk to the structure. Some of the items on board had already come off and were on the beach.

Later in the morning the Harbor Patrol, using two boats and a rope, were able to secure another vessel that broke from its anchorage area and had been heading to the shoreline.

On Cabrillo Boulevard, the morning wind from the storm threw tree branches and other debris on the street and Chase Palm Park. It was cleaned up by a city crew, by hand, and loaded into a city work truck.

The wind also knocked over some sandwich-board signs in front of nearby businesses, but nothing was destroyed.

The streets handled the light rain perfectly without any flooding or clogged drains.

Some people waiting for a bus or walking had umbrellas, but others were just handling the system in stride with no issues, and in some cases just a T-shirt.

The storm has some strength left in it as it is clearing the Central Coast, but for the most part, local communities have been on the fringe of the main center for this weather system.

Santa Barbara resident Eric Singer said, "I think we're a little lucky because other places are getting way harder than us but still though it is not the usual weather for this time of year." His clothing told the story too, that it wasn't a big impact. "I'm wearing a tank top that's got holes in it!"

Compared to other areas, Singer says "this does fell a little bit like San Felipe. I've been there a bunch of times."

The rare weather event, was something Carol Rutten said was not a surprise to her. "I think climate change has been here since day one and we need to deal with the things and make sure people are safe. It's Mother Nature and this is what we have. I look forward to tomorrow. 75 and sunny."

A man and his family from France were in sunshine Sunday in San Luis Obispo County and clear of bad weather Monday in Santa Barbara.



" Morro Bay, it was sunny no rain and no storm," said Nicolas Bove.

For a visitor from Los Angeles, considered a change in his plans but stayed on course. R. F. Daley said, "this is our 40th anniversary. So I booked it before we found out about anything about Hilary and I thought, should we do it? Yea what the hell. The great thing about it, is there's not very many people."

