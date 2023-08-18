Skip to Content
Use winter storm guidelines for summertime Hurricane Hilary on the Central Coast

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – You may not have any experience with hurricane weather, but using your best winter preparation guidelines will help you through the impacts of Hurricane Hilary.

The system is off the coast of Mexico with winds estimated to reach 130 miles an hour this weekend.

When it hits land Sunday in San Diego it will start to lose strength but weather forecasters said it will be loaded with energy in every major category.

Residents in the path should expect damaging rain, wind, and possible lightning.

Shari Sarro is an Assistant Director with the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services (CAL OES) says, "we are holding coordination calls with all of the counties in the area."

Extra resources are being prepositioned.

"We are being prepared for all kinds of disasters in this area," said Sarro.

The rainfall totals in the early predictions are about 2-4 inches between the coastal areas and the mountains.

That could cause urban street flooding and concerns in low lying areas. Drivers should not attempt to go through large pools of water.

Areas that could be problematic include lower State Street intersections in Santa Barbara, the Funk Zone and in some waterfront area recreational fields.

Advice normally given out for winter storms is being sent out now.

Residents are also asked to sign up for warnings, alerts and emergency notices through READYSBC.org.

