Fishermen come out to clean Summerland beach of old lobster traps and other random items

SUMMERLAND, Calif. - At the request of the Summerland Beautiful organization, Santa Barbara area fishermen rallied to help clean up a beach.

Most of the large items picked up were lobster traps that broke free from their locations in near shore waters, possibly as far back as the winter storm wave in January.

The Commercial Fishermen of Santa Barbara responded to the call for cleanup efforts.

The traps were tied up and towed out to a boat and loaded up. Other discarded fishing items were also gathered up.

In addition, the group collected three bags of trash a stroller and other random items.

Among those involved was D'Arcy Cornwall the president of Summerland Beautiful who was on the beach working with the crews.

Chris Voss, the president of the CFSB, was the boat owner of the Bella B, that retrieved and transported the discarded items. He was assisted by volunteer Mike Nelson who helped stack the gear that was hauled in.

At the Santa Barbara harbor, Nick Voss a lifelong commercial lobster fisherman helped to unload the debris in the harbor into a large dumpster.

Also assisting was the Program Specialist for the CFSB, Ava Schulenberg who assisted and documented the operation.

The CFSB has been involved in other cleanup operations mainly to collect lobster traps.