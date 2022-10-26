The future of energy production on the Central Coast: Wind, solar, nuclear or oil and gas

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Energy production now and in the future remains a hot topic on the Central Coast and across California.

Demand for electricity and power continues to put a strain on the power grid beyond available supply.

With the focus on moving California to carbon-free energy production and zero-emission vehicles in the coming years, observers say the future could depend on renewable, clean energy sources like wind and solar.

KEYT

Others argue the state's fragile power grid needs reliable sources of energy from the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant as well as continued offshore and onshore oil and natural gas production.

"We think it's a better decision, a wiser decision to produce it locally while we continue to rely on the energy", said Ben Oakley with the Western States Petroleum Association, "as the transition takes place over the coming decades, we can have a longer conversation about what the future energy mix looks like."

"We know it's going to be electric", said Gene Nelson with Californians for Green Nuclear Power, "the question is what kind of power is going to be used to generate what we need for all these electric cars."

"We've seen the grid as a whole needs to strengthen and become more resilient", said Gabe Davis with REC Solar, "when we look at brown outs, black outs, issues caused by forest fires here in California, there's been some really, really good initiatives to strengthen the grid."

KEYT

In early December, the federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management will begin taking bids on leases for floating wind turbines more than 20 miles off the coast of San Luis Obispo County.

Several energy companies are expected to submit bids for the new leases.

Meantime, construction continues on the first wind farm in Santa Barbara County southwest of Lompoc.