Governor Newsom’s Office urges California residents to conserve power, follow Flex Alert

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – California and other western states will experience the hottest part of a record-breaking heatwave on Tuesday, according to Gov. Gavin Newsom's Office.

The California Independent System Operator (ISO) extended a Flex Alert on Tuesday to last from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

"The possibility of power outages is very real and immediate," said Newsom's office. "This heat wave is on track to be both the hottest and longest on record in California for September – with temperatures over the weekend reaching upwards of 110 degrees, and nights not bringing much relief."

Newsom's office encouraged California residents to follow the current Flex Alert guidelines as this major heatwave pushes the state's energy grid to the extremes.

A Flex Alert that was initially issued on Wednesday, Aug. 31, has been extended every day since, urging statewide residents to conserve power between the hours of 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.

A #FlexAlert has been extended to tomorrow, Tuesday, Sept. 6 from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. Consumers urged to #saveenergy as temperatures continue to rise. https://t.co/uJ90ySU40w pic.twitter.com/RxiAdBTI4a — Flex Alert (@flexalert) September 5, 2022

ISO said these evening hours tend to experience the most stress from higher demand and less solar energy during the current intensifying heat.

"This is an extraordinary heat event we are experiencing, and the efforts by consumers to lean in and reduce their energy use after 4 p.m. are absolutely essential," said Elliot Mainzer, California ISO’s president and CEO.

"Over the last several days we have seen a positive impact on lowering demand because of everyone’s help, but now we need a reduction in energy use that is two or three times greater than what we’ve seen so far as this historic heat wave continues to intensify."

California ISO provided the following advice:

Before 4 p.m.:

Pre-cool home by setting the thermostat to as low as 72 degrees

Use major appliances, including: Washer and dryer Dishwasher Oven and stove for pre-cooking and preparing meals

Charge electric vehicles

Adjust blinds and drapes to cover windows

From 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.:

Set thermostat to 78 degrees or higher, if health permits

Avoid using major appliances and charging electric vehicles

Turn off all unnecessary lights

For information on Flex Alerts, and to find more electricity conservation tips, visit FlexAlert.org.

Locally, Santa Barbara County provided the following information and list of cooling centers:

In addition to community-based cooling options such as malls, movie theaters, parks, and beaches, the following locations are available to the public to seek relief from the excessive heat:

Carpinteria

Carpinteria Community Library

Open Tuesday-Thursday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., and Friday & Saturday 9 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Address: 5141 Carpinteria Ave, Carpinteria 93013

Buellton

Buellton Library

Open Monday and Tuesday 10 a.m. - 7 p.m., Wednesday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Address: 140 West Highway 246, Buellton 93427

Buellton Senior Center

Open daily 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.; please call first to ensure staff are available - 805-688-4571

- 805-688-4571 Address: 164 West Highway 246, Buellton 93427

All individuals welcome regardless of age

Goleta

Goleta Library

Open 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. | Tuesday-Thursday, 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. | Friday-Saturday, 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. | Sunday

Address: 500 N. Fairview Ave, Goleta 93117

Cuyama

Cuyama Library

Open Monday and Wednesday 2:00 to 6:00 p.m., Friday 3:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Address: 4689 Highway 166, New Cuyama 93254

Santa Maria

Santa Maria Public Library

Open Mondays through Thursdays: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays: 10:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Address: 421 S McClelland St, Santa Maria 93454

Town Center Mall

Open daily 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Address: 371 Town Center E, Santa Maria 93454

Santa Ynez Valley

St. Mark’s-In-The-Valley Church

Open Daily 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. during the excessive heat warning

Address: 2901 Nojoqui Ave at Alamo Pintado Ave, Los Olivos 93441

If you are an individual who has a disability or other access or functional need (DAFN), and require transportation to a cooling center, contact 2-1-1 or a paratransit provider near you:

During this heatwave, Easy Lift is offering rides free of charge to/from cooling centers and other heat relief sites such as movie theaters to DAFN individuals. No reservations required, though services are limited. Call for availability.

Looking for relief from the excessive heat this weekend? Check out the available cooling centers in #SantaBarbaraCounty. Visit https://t.co/7oAZaSLclj for the latest heatwave updates and heat safety tips. pic.twitter.com/MCbgjzDPgt — Santa Barbara County (@countyofsb) September 3, 2022

For more general tips, Newsom's office provided the following information:

Tips for how to stay safe during extreme heat: