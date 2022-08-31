Urgent Flex Alert issued statewide to conserve electricity during extreme heat Wednesday night

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – An urgent Flex Alert to conserve electricity during extreme heat has been issued by the California Independent System Operator (ISO) for Wednesday evening.

ISO issued the call for voluntary electricity conservation for Aug. 31 from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

This alert urges California residents to conserve power during the time of day that ISO said experiences the most stress from higher demand and less solar energy during the current excessive heat.

California ISO provided the following:

Flex Alert Conservation Actions

Before 4 p.m.:

Pre-cool home by setting the thermostat to as low as 72 degrees

Use major appliances, including: Washer and dryer Dishwasher Oven and stove for pre-cooking and preparing meals

Charge electric vehicles

Adjust blinds and drapes to cover windows

From 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.:

Set thermostat to 78 degrees or higher, if health permits

Avoid using major appliances and charging electric vehicles

Turn off all unnecessary lights

ISO officials explained that reducing energy use during a Flex Alert can help stabilize the power grid during tight supply conditions and prevent further emergency measures.

For information on Flex Alerts, and to find more electricity conservation tips, visit FlexAlert.org.