Public help is requested to locate sites for new electric vehicle charging stations

The public is being asked to help identify new electric vehicle charging sites in a six-county area.
John Palminteri
SANTA BARARA, Calif. -  Where should new electric vehicle charging stations go?  The public is being asked to help identify sites.

The Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG) is asking for the input as part of a six county effort on the California central coast .


The goal is to identify ideal locations for new public charging stations in the six counties between Ventura, Santa Cruz and San Benito Counties.  Electric vehicles are essential to the fight against climate change, and more charging stations are needed to recharge vehicles, particularly in rural and traditionally underserved communitie

SBCAG  says, the information gathered from the interactive online mapping tool will help create the Central Coast Zero Emission Vehicle Strategy.

Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG), Association of Monterey Bay Governments (AMBAG), and San Luis Obispo Council of Governments (SLOCOG), along with Ventura, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Monterey Santa Cruz, and San Benito counties have partnered to develop the strategy. 
That mapping tool can be found at: SBCAG.    


Input is sought until October 2022.

(More details will be added here later today.)

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3. To learn more about John, click here.

