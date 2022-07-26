Protesters hold ‘Don’t Tax the Sun’ rally at PG&E building in San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- A group of climate activists held a "Don't Tax the Sun" rally Tuesday morning in front of a PG&E building in San Luis Obispo.

The gathering was part of a statewide effort to protest proposed changes that may significantly alter rules for rooftop solar panels.

The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) is considering a controversial move that that would reduce current incentives for homeowners to install rooftop solar panels.

The CPUC proposal would reduce the rate homeowners with solar panels receive when they send power to the statewide electrical grid.

A final decision by the state agency has been on hold for the past several months.

Under the proposal, the compensation rate that solar homeowners receive from utility companies when they produce excess energy and send it to the grid would be reduced.

Tuesday's rally in San Luis Obispo was one in a series of similar rallies held across California over the past few days.

Other "Don't Tax the Sun" rallies have been held recently in Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Diego and Bakersfield, with more planned in Fresno, Santa Cruz and Chico later this week.

Organized by SLO Climate Coalition, the gathering took place in front of the PG&E building along Higuera Street.