Earth Day celebration in Santa Barbara will showcase an environmentally friendly future

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The 2022 Earth Day celebration Saturday in Santa Barbara will be an in-person event this year after COVID-19 setbacks.

It moves from the Alameda Park setting to the Arlington Theatre on State Street in downtown Santa Barbara's promenade.

The Community Environmental Council has a showcase of green and forward-thinking exhibits, along with live music and annual honors.

The event is free. It takes place 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A special evening concert will be held inside the landmark Arlington with a specially-priced ticket for that show.

The daytime lineup will be:

Short films from the SBC Food Action Network, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), and the Wildling Museum

from the SBC Food Action Network, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), and the Wildling Museum Secondhand fashion show in partnership with UCSB students, Buffalo Exchange Ventura, The Closet Trading Company, and VanJane LA

in partnership with UCSB students, Buffalo Exchange Ventura, The Closet Trading Company, and VanJane LA CEC’s Environmental Hero Award Ceremony

CEC’s Annual Climate Leadership Summit , from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

, from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. In-person networking with 28 organizations and businesses offering action on climate

with 28 organizations and businesses offering action on climate Green Car Show in parking lot behind the Theatre

The evening concert will be:

Local favorites Jackson Gillies, Alastair Greene, and No Simple Highway, along with some exciting special guests. Continuing the celebration of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, the concert’s theme is “1972” and performances will feature songs from that year. (The concert will be a separate, ticketed event.)

For more information about the events on Saturday, go to Community Environmental Council.