More turbine parts to be trucked through Lompoc Thursday

LOMPOC, Calif. – More wind turbines will be making their way through Lompoc this week.

According to the Strauss Wind Project, three wind turbine sections and two nacelles will be headed through Lompoc beginning Thursday morning.

The turbine parts will be transported through town aboard semi-trucks with oversize load signs from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Strauss is reminding residents to keep a safe distance from the heavy equipment and its escort.

In September, large turbine components, including the turbine blades, snaked their way through the heart of the city on surface streets on their way to the project site.

The Strauss Wind Energy Project is located about 3 1/2 miles southwest of Lompoc.

The wind farm will be the first wind project on the California coast, the company said. When completed, Strauss says it will generate enough clean, renewable energy to power nearly 44,000 homes.

