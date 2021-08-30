Multiple homeless camp cleanup efforts gets boost from a former homeless man

Environment

GOLETA, Calif. - A man who was once homeless is now leading an effort to clean up camps that are an environmental risk in Santa Barbara County.

Already there have been cleanups in Santa Barbara, Carpinteria, Lake Cachuma and Goleta.

At each site, hundreds of pounds of trash, debris and leftover camping areas have been removed. Already nearly 16,000 pounds have been hauled out.

There are 29 sites currently on the target list.

The environmental non-profit, Heal the Ocean (HTO) has been surveying the sites, and assisting with funds. They are coordinating with Brian Borgatello of MarBorg Industries and HTO advisor Harry Rabin (On the Wave Productions.)

The work taking place by Earthcomb and its founder Andrew Velikanie has been video taped and posted on the group's website through YouTube.

Velikanie was once homeless and has personal experience with the lifestyle in these camps.

According to HTO, in his report to the COVID-19 Task Force, Rabin gave a comparison between his survey and that of February 2021 to lend a perspective of current homeless activity;

The number of active homeless encampments has declined: In February 2021, there were 102 camps; Today (August 2021), that number has decreased to 55;

The estimated population of individuals without housing is also declining - February 2021: 260-320; August 2021: 125;

Around 67 homeless encampments have been cleaned up or removed since February 2021;

Levels of trash, refuse, and contamination has decreased substantially since February 2021.

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will be taking up the issue of homeless camps and related issues Tuesday at their weekly meeting.

